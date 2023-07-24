Waverley trainer Erin Hocquard. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

Waverley trainer Erin Hocquard has always harboured a passion for horses, and she is now pinching herself due to the fact she gets to work with them for a living.

Hailing from Palmerston North, Hocquard didn’t have any involvement with horses growing up, but she didn’t let that stop her from following her chosen path.

After she left school, Hocquard moved to Whanganui and immersed herself in local racing stables to set a strong foundation before gaining more experience further afield.

“I really liked horses, but I had nothing to do with them until I was 18 and started working for stables in Whanganui. I then went to work for Robbie Patterson, and then the Schumachers in Stratford, where I learned to ride.”

Hocquard then moved south to her current base of Waverley, where she took the leap to become a trainer in her own right and took over the premises of local horseman John Boon.

“I finished with the Schumachers and then came down to Waverley to work for John Boon, who was getting to the point where he was cutting down and looking at retiring. He said to me, ‘Why don’t I lease the place?’. I leased it for four years and my partner and I bought it a couple of years ago.”

Hocquard is now in her seventh season of training and was pleased to record her second win of the season at New Plymouth last Saturday courtesy of Spencer in the UBP LTD (1100-metre).

The victory was made even sweeter given it was for her former employer, Aidan Schumacher.

“[Spencer] is a nice horse and he tries hard. It was nice to get the win for the owners - I used to work for them. They have looked after me, so it is good they are finally getting more winners,” Hocquard said.

Hocquard is enjoying working with her small team in Southern Taranaki and said she is appreciative of the support she has received in helping establish her training career.

“I am working eight at the moment, but I have got quite a few of my own waiting to come in, along with a few young ones. Robbie Patterson sends me a few pre-trainers, so it is great that my old bosses are supporting me. Mark [Corcoran, Grangewilliam Stud principal] has also been great, and I was lucky enough to get a couple of Derryns from him.”

Hocquard has also delved into breeding, having retained Justa Small Ransom, who gave her her first win as a trainer.

“Justa Small Ransom was the first horse I trained. She won three races and she was my first winner,” she said.

“I didn’t want to get rid of her as she had looked after me, so I thought I would breed from her. I have sent her to The Bold One a couple of times; I quite like him. I sold The Bold One [Brave Star] to Australia and he has won a couple more over there.”

Hocquard is enjoying her best season to date and is hoping to build on that momentum in the new term.