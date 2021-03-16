Taranaki hockey team to compete in Lower North Island Masters Festival

David Jackson of Te Riki about to score against Waikato earlier this year. Taranaki went on to win 2-1. Photo/ Erin Burden Photography

A Taranaki hockey team is busy training for the Lower North Island Masters Festival.

The festival is hosted by Hockey Manawatu and takes place March 26 to 28. There are five age groups.

Chairman of the senior council for Hockey Taranaki, Brooke Wyllie, says one team is entering the festival.

"At this stage we have a men's 35 and up team competing in the festival. We would love to have more teams. We're looking for more players."

The festival was organised after the cancellation of the New Zealand Hockey Masters in Tauranga.

"We were ready to go. The tournament was meant to take place from February 28 to March 7. We were in Tauranga and had a training session, dinner and then the announcement was made that the competition was cancelled. We're really grateful that a competition can still go ahead for our great team that have put a lot of effort into their training."

Brooke says he enjoys hockey.

"It's a fast-paced game. I've played since the age of 7 and I haven't stopped. It's a skilful game that requires hand-eye coordination and it's very fast. It's the sport I've stuck with because I really enjoy playing."

He says the team has worked hard.

"They've been fantastic. They're a great bunch of people."

Brooke says the masters competition is enjoyable.

"Players need to be over the age of 35. It doesn't matter if they haven't played hockey in a while. It's all about getting back into the game. The best part is the camaraderie. I've talked to people who have gone to the masters competition before and they say they love it and that they can't wait for the next competition."

■ To register to become part of a team email Denise Hill at denise@taranakihockey.org.nz.