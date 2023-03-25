Jordan Whittleston has been selected for the Junior Blacksticks men's squad. Photo / Supplied

Jordan Whittleston has been selected for the Junior Blacksticks men's squad. Photo / Supplied

A Taranaki hockey player has been selected for the Junior Blacksticks men’s squad.

Jordan Whittleston, 18, of New Plymouth, is the only Taranaki player in the squad. He says when the news was released a month ago, he was both surprised and pleased with his selection.

“I’m one of the younger players selected for the squad. Now that I’ve had a while to process the news, I’m excited about the year ahead.”

Jordan attended Mangorei Primary School and says watching his brother play inspired him to take the turf as well.

“I started playing hockey in Year 3 for the school. In Year 7 and 8, I played for Highlands Intermediate. I then went to New Plymouth Boys’ High School, where I continued to play. From Year 10 I represented the first 11 team. Last year as a Year 13, I had the privilege of captaining our team. We were successful last year and I felt very lucky to be the captain.”

As well as representing schools, Jordan has represented Taranaki, playing in his age groups since Year 6.

“I also played under-18 for Taranaki for two years.”

Jordan is now based in Christchurch, attending the University of Canterbury, studying a Bachelor of Science while also playing hockey.

“I like it down here. Some of the squad are based here so I’ve had the chance to hang out with them.”

Jordan and the team are now practising and working towards selection for the Junior World Cup at the end of the year.

“We’re all working hard for selection. At the end of March I have a camp where the squad will be with the Blacksticks and have the chance to train and maybe play alongside them. It’s very exciting.”

He says he has a lot of people to thank for his success, including his family, friends and his coaches.

“I’m thankful for the support from everyone with a special mention to Jamie and David Stones, and Thomas Schaare. They’ve been a huge part of my development.”



