The Dairymaster Taranaki Women played against Feilding Hockey Club recently.

The Stratford hockey turf hosted four teams from the Lower North Island recently.

This year Taranaki Hockey has joined a Lower North Island Intercity competition, entering two teams - men and women. Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington are also entered in the tournament.

Stratford hosted two Intercity Hockey games recently. The Dairymaster Taranaki Women played against Fielding Hockey Club and lost 0-4 in a tough-fought game.

The Dairymaster Taranaki Men’s game could have gone either way but after a tough-fought match, the final score was 4-6 to Levin.

Stratford will host the teams again on June 8, with the men’s team playing against the Marist Wolverines at 1pm. The women’s team play again on June 8, 15 and 22 in Palmerston North.