Taranaki Health Foundation's 'Love our Kidneys' campaign aims to raise $500,000

An artist's impression of the new renal unit's main entrance. Photo / TBHB

The Taranaki Health Foundation have launched a new campaign aimed at providing enhancements to the renal service in Taranaki.

The Taranaki Health Foundation (THF) have launched the Love our Kidneys campaign, with a goal to raise $500,000 for enhancements for the new purpose-built renal unit.

The new renal unit is part of the second stage of Taranaki District Health Board's Project Maunga.

The project is the continuation of the Taranaki Base Hospital Redevelopment Project, started in August 2007.

A key part of the Seismic Risk Management Plan for the project is the demolition of the Block C building which currently houses the renal department. To enable this a new purpose built renal facility is set to be built on David St.

The new renal unit will be a single-storey timber building. A pedestrian connection will link the renal building to the main Taranaki Base hospital campus.

An artist's impression of the new unit's treatment bays. Photo / TBHB

Taranaki Health Foundation chairman Adrian Sole says the renal service in Taranaki was established in 2001 as a 10-chair unit.

"The new 12-chair unit will open in late 2021 and be open six days a week. The renal service every year provides diagnostic, treatment and management of acute and chronic kidney disease. On average 139 patients are supported per annum from all over the region."

Adrian says all the money raised will go towards the campaign.

"Fundraising will enable us to buy new technology, new equipment and resources that will enhance patient care and wellbeing.

"Kidney disease affects hundreds of people in Taranaki each year. Kidney disease severely impacts people's quality of life, and life expectancy. Dialysis treatment is offered six days a week."

The money raised from the Love our Kidneys campaign will be used for technology and equipment to enhance patient comfort, experience and quality of care in the new renal unit.

An artist's impression of the reception area. Photo / TDHB

"We believe our support by raising money for these critical areas around improved patient accessibility, reduce energy costs, support staff efficiency, increase patient privacy and comfort, all illustrate the foundation's commitment to principles of health education and sustainability.

"At this stage of the plan development, the estimated cost of these enhancements is $500,000 and THF has chosen to fundraise for the new renal unit as the first major project of the other Stage 2 developments coming up."

■ Donations can be made directly to Taranaki Health Foundation. Bank account: 15 3942 0837510 00 Reference: YOUR NAME. Donation receipts available. Or write a cheque made out to Taranaki Health Foundation, post to Taranaki Health Foundation PO Box 8029, New Plymouth. To sign up for monthly gifting or for a receipt contact general manager Bry Kopu-Scott by emailing bry.kopu-scott@tdhb.org.nz or calling 06 753 868.