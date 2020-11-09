Taranaki Health Foundation: High tech medical equipment to help children

From left, clinical nurse manager for the acute paediatric ward Jessica Beattie, Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust trustee Andy Erb and Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott.

Taranaki children have received high-tech medical equipment they may not have otherwise had access to thanks to a generous donation from the Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust.

The donation has allowed for the purchase of a handheld Accuvein monitor, which uses infrared light to easily find tiny veins in little human hands, child-friendly nebulisers to administer medication straight to the lungs, and forehead thermometers for the Taranaki District Health Board's Child and Adolescent Community Centre (CACC).

Community Child health manager Mary Lawn says the Accuvein and nebulisers were the "gold standard" of clinical equipment and she was thrilled that the trust's donation to the Taranaki Health Foundation had enabled the purchase of the high-tech machines.

"This important equipment, which will make healthcare so much more comfortable for children and less stressful for them and their families, will be available for use throughout Taranaki," Mary says.

"Our model is for more outward-facing care to the community. For instance, if the Accuvein was needed for palliative care for a child at the Hospice, we would take it there. It's about wrapping around the child and their family."

Jessica Beattie, clinical nurse manager for the acute paediatric ward, says the Accuvein monitor helped put children at ease during the uncomfortable procedure of inserting a needle to draw blood or give mediation.

The handheld Accuvein monitor. Photo/ Supplied

"While it's not just for use in children, it's very well designed for children. It takes the stress out of finding a vein. In fact, the kids love it because of the lights. It's a stunning piece of equipment which shows the Child and Adolescent Community Centre is up there with the big hospitals for equipment. I think Taranaki children are worth it."

The child-friendly nebulisers were also game changers for children's health around the region, she says.

"Normal nebulisers are very noisy and can be scary for the child and take about 20 minutes. These new ones are almost silent, there is no loss of medication and it's done in about two minutes. It's so quick, and eliminates the trauma for the child, the parents – everyone really."

Dairy Goat Co-operative trustee Andy Erb, who also farms dairy goats just south of New Plymouth, said the Taranaki Health Foundation was a good fit for the Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust, which was established in 2017 to strengthen the communities in which shareholders and staff live and work.

"Our trust's mission is to nourish and care for future generations and their families and we are pleased to support the health and wellbeing of Taranaki's children through the donation of these specialised pieces of medical equipment," he says.

The Taranaki Health Foundation is the primary fundraiser for the Taranaki DHB and was thrilled to receive the trust's donation, foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott said.

"The trust was so kind in offering this generous donation to support kids' health in Taranaki, by enabling us to buy key equipment across our child and adolescent services. We fundraise year-round and have a range of projects that focus on patient comfort, well-being and support, as well as game-changing equipment such as what has been purchased with this donation," she says.