Taranaki Health Foundation: Christmas giving appeal for vulnerable Taranaki babies

The Taranaki Health Foundation has set the goal of raising $56,000 to purchase a new Babyleo Incuwarmer incubator. Photo/ From Hardship to Hope, Brooke Lean

Taranaki's tiniest patients – acutely sick newborn babies – will be the benefactors of a special Christmas giving campaign as the festive season gets under way.

The Taranaki Health Foundation has set the ambitious goal of raising $56,000 in just a month, to give the neo natal unit (NNU) at Taranaki Base Hospital a much-needed Christmas present – a new Babyleo Incuwarmer incubator.

"The neo natal unit urgently needs a new intensive care incubator as they only have one, and its end of life is nearing sooner than expected," Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott says.

"As we come into this festive season, this is a chance for Taranaki people, either through business sponsorship or personal donation, to give a Christmas gift with real purpose, one that will positively impact on the region's tiniest patients and give them a really good head start in life."

The aim is to raise the money before Christmas to allow for the new incubator to be ready for use early in the new year.

Taranaki DHB neonatal clinical nurse manager Abi Webber says the new incubator would be a game changer for Taranaki babies.

"The Babyleo would allow our most vulnerable babies to be in one incubator from the moment they are born without being moved, which is extremely important for brain development. This incubator protects the baby while allowing for that all-important parent interaction."

The Babyleo incubator will support Taranaki babies born at less than 32 weeks gestational age and who weigh less than 1500 grams (53 ounces or 3.3 pounds), as well as critically ill newborns of any gestational age and birth weight. These babies require special care and continuous life support while in the NNU.

Funds donated above the $56,000 amount for the incubator will go to supporting Taranaki families with petrol and groceries vouchers, for use when their children are receiving care in Taranaki Base, Starship, Wellington or Waikato hospitals.

"Having children sick in hospital is really tough on families – emotionally and financially – at any time, let alone at Christmas. Our Kids' Health Fund not only allows for high-tech health equipment for Taranaki children at our hospital, but we help families of sick children with petrol and grocery vouchers, so they are supported during a stressful time," Bry says.

"Christmas is all about giving, and we are confident that Taranaki people will give to this special appeal that will truly help our community."

There are several ways to make a special contribution to the kids' health fund this Christmas:

1. Internet banking to Taranaki Health Foundation, 15 3942 0837510 02, Reference: YOUR NAME

2. Post a cheque to 'Taranaki Health Foundation', along with your contact details to Taranaki Health Foundation, PO Box 8029, New Plymouth 4340.

3. Business sponsors can be invoiced by contacting the Taranaki Health Foundation office on 06 753 8688.

All donations will be receipted on request. Please contact the foundation office on 06 753 8688.