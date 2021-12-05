Taranaki Health Foundation: Annual Christmas giving campaign to help those who are unwell

Adrian Sole (left), Marissa Cope, Michael Eager, Cathy Thomson and Grant Carter with the La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum lift recliner chair. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki people can give the gift of comfort and support to some of the region's sickest residents this festive season.

The Taranaki Health Foundation has launched its annual Christmas giving campaign, with the aim to raise at least $55,000 to buy 22 specialised lift reclining chairs for the acute inpatient wards at Taranaki Base Hospital.

Another $15,000 is needed for safe, practical and comfortable chairs and furniture for mental health facility Te Puna Waiora, says Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole.

"As we come into the festive season, this is an opportunity for Taranaki people to give a Christmas gift with a real purpose, one that will positively impact on the region's sickest patients and people in need, and give them support and comfort while they heal."

The aim is to raise the money before Christmas to allow for the new chairs to be ready for use in the new year.

"Being in the hospital without home comforts, particularly long term, is difficult on mental health. No one wants to lie in bed all day. These replacement and extra chairs for the acute inpatient wards will enable patients to safely and comfortably sit while recuperating in hospital. They are replacing old chairs that are wearing out and, quite frankly, look tatty and are uncomfortable for long stints. Christmas is all about giving, and we are confident that Taranaki people will give to this special appeal that will truly help our community."

Local company RJ Eager has partnered with the campaign, supplying the La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum lift recliner chairs at a significantly reduced price of $2499 for each chair instead of the usual $3769.

"We are very grateful to RJ Eager for their generosity, which includes a discount of more than 30 per cent per chair and free delivery and setup."

Any business or individual who donates the total amount to purchase a chair will get the opportunity to have a named plaque on that chair, Adrian says.

Clinical procurement co-ordinator Cathy Thomson says the Taranaki District Health Board is extremely grateful for the generosity of local people donating the funds for the hospital chairs.

"The recliner chairs for the acute inpatient wards will help greatly with patient rehabilitation, by helping to get patients out of bed earlier after surgery or a complex illness. Sitting in a comfortable recliner also helps patients in their recovery to wellbeing, both physically and mentally, helping promote an earlier discharge home. The specifically designed chairs for Te Puna Waiora will help to maximise safety, promote wellbeing and support rehabilitation. These robust chairs will also help create a homely, welcoming environment for waiora (aiding life)."

Features of the La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum lift recliner chair include zero-gravity position, which aids in patient comfort, independent back and footrest movement, a hand control that can be positioned to the left or right, fully enclosed mechanism even in the highest raised lift position, and vinyl upholstery for superior cleaning in a hospital environment.

Funds raised will also see Te Puna Waiora receive Abecca-designed "safe" chairs and furniture, which are soft but also highly durable and designed specifically for this purpose. The ward at present uses hard rimu furniture.

There are several ways to make a special contribution to the Taranaki Health Foundation Christmas giving fund:

• Go to thf.org.nz/chairsforhealth and click on Donate

• Internet banking to Taranaki Health Foundation, account number 15-3942- 0837510-02. Reference: YOUR NAME

• Business sponsors can be invoiced by contacting Taranaki Health Foundation donor manager Grant Carter on 027 248 4044 or grant@thf.org.nz

All donations will be receipted on request. Please contact the foundation office on the number above.