The best protection against the disease is the MMR vaccination, health officials say. Photo / 123rf

While there are currently no cases of measles in Taranaki, Aotearoa New Zealand's upcoming border reopening means there is no time like the present when it comes to getting vaccinated against the viral illness.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) is advising people to check their records to see if they are among the estimated 5,000 people aged between 15 and 30 in Taranaki who missed out on receiving their measles vaccination when they were young. If they are, they can get their measles vaccination now, says TDHB immunisation co-ordinator Gill Freeman.

"The best way to prevent this disease taking hold in our communities is high vaccination levels. If 95 per cent of people are immunised that gives us an effective herd immunity. It is quite safe to receive a booster dose, so if a person is unsure if they got it when they were young, they should have it now, to protect themselves and their community."

Gill says anyone who has not received their measles vaccination ( which also covers mumps and rubella), or those who do not know if they did, can be immunised at any Taranaki DHB Covid-19 clinic.

"No appointment is needed, just walk in and ask."

Gill says the Covid-19-related border restrictions have meant New Zealand Aotearoa has been protected from the rest of the world, meaning we currently don't have measles in the country.

"But soon our borders will open to welcome people from overseas, who will bring different viruses with them, including measles. As a significant proportion of our population carry reduced or no immunity to these diseases, a lot of people will get very sick very quickly."

Measles is a severe illness that is highly contagious. Around one in 10 people need hospital care if they contract the disease, and it holds higher risks for children younger than five years of age, adults older than 20 years, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Mumps and Rubella can also cause long-term health issues, such as infertility in men, and can damage a developing foetus, causing significant and lifelong disabilities.

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MR) vaccine has been used in New Zealand since 1972 and is proven to be safe and effective. The vaccine consists of two injections four weeks apart, and it can be administered at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccination.

People may be able to find out if they have received the MMR vaccination by looking in their Well Child Plunket Book, if they still have it, or by contacting their GP, who may have this information. If they do not know, it is quite safe to have it administered twice.