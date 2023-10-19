Taranaki Eagles president Gerard Keegan and patron Bill Bard with Wellington team winners Caleb Taitua, Layton Prince and Elise Barber.

A young Taranaki golfer was one of the winners of the 2023 Eagles National Under 17 Golf Championship.

The event was hosted by the Taranaki Society on October 3-4 at the Manukorihi Golf Club. President Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society Gerard Keegan says teams of three are invited from each New Zealand province to compete in the 54-hole championship.

The 2023 Boys champion was Alex Brookes from Taranaki. The Girls championship was won by Lucia Lee from Auckland. They each won a $150 voucher, a trophy and a keepsake from the competition.

The winning team of Elise Barber, Caleb Taitua and Layton Prince were from the Wellington Province. They won a trophy, a $60 voucher each and a keepsake.

Gerard says the tournament is an amazing opportunity.

“It gives them the chance to be part of a national tournament, playing with some of the finest young New Zealand golfers. The National Championship over the years has been host to several now professional players and also national representatives.”

Lucia Lee from Auckland won the girls' category at the 2023 Eagles National Under 17 Golf Championship.

He says the enthusiasm and friendly spirit of the players was evident throughout the tournament with many friendships created.

The 2024 Eagles Championship will be hosted by the Otago Society and take place at the Cromwell Golf Club on October 7–9.