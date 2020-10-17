Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival: wide variety on show in this year's vent

Abstract Signs showcasing a display of weatherproof photos on corrugated iron to display in a garden. Photo / Supplied

The Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival is ready to bloom.

This year's festival features 37 gardens and 10 places of interest spanning from garden art to pottery.

Nine of the gardens are new to the festival or returning after a year off for rejuvenation.

The festival includes everything from small compact urban gardens to large rural gardens with lakes, bridges and an abundance of spring colour.

Mosens' garden is a mature 0.6ha town garden featuring a bog garden, stream, pond and extensive plantings. Photo / Supplied

Organiser Anne Clough says as gardeners over the world will appreciate, the festival is a labour of love for those who open the gates each year, and is built on the ethos of real gardens for real people.

"We offer practicality, as many gardeners attend looking for inspiration on a scale they can take home to their gardens. The concepts and features displayed in the festival are realistically attainable."

Jacksons' garden is brimming with colour and old-time favourites. Photo / Supplied

Chairman John Lucas says the festival offers everything from cottage gardens to native gardens, and from highly structured layouts to rambling and informal.

"Whatever your taste in gardens there is something for everyone, and every garden has a personal story behind it, right down to the plants and the plantings."

Within an hour's drive, people can explore everything from a rainforest garden on the edge of a mountain to amazing coastal gardens.

Regan House is returning after two years off for rejuvenation. Photo / Supplied

At only $2 per person for each garden visited it offers excellent value for money.

For more garden details or to view the brochure visit www.taranakigardens.co.nz or pick a brochure up from a local i-SITE or garden centre.

■ The Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival runs October 30 to November 8.