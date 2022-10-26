Environmental Products New Zealand is a place of interest in this years' Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival. Photo/ Supplied

A possum fur product manufacturer and tannery is a place of interest in this year's Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

Environmental Products New Zealand, owned by Pennie and her husband Laurie Sands, located on the outskirts of Stratford, has been open for 20 years. This year it is one of the places of interest during the festival, and it isn't the first time, says Pennie.

"We've entered the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival and the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival formally known as the Rhododendron Festival since they first started. These two festivals complement each other very well and we've enjoyed taking part each year."

Environmental Products New Zealand sells a variety of possum fur products that are made in-store.

"We make the boots hats, fur throws, pillows and mittens. We also buy knitwear to sell at our shop as well."

All of the products they sell are made in New Zealand, which is important to Pennie.

"We're very particular, we want to give our customers the best quality possum fur product that is made right here in our country."

The shop is unique, she says.

"Not many places in the country sell New Zealand-only products. The products we make and manufacture are created right here. We take people on tours of the shop and also show them where we make the products."

The products are shipped all across the country and overseas.

"We have a map in the shop and we've pinned all the places we've shipped our products to. We have a very good worldwide clientele base."

Pennie is excited to welcome people to her shop during the festivals.

"It will be very interesting. Last year part of the country was in lockdown and this year we welcome everyone back, including international travellers. I think it's going to be a busy year for everyone which is great for the region's economy."

Pennie says the highlight for her is meeting new people.

"I meet so many interesting people. It's lovely to talk to them about where they've been during the festivals and what they enjoyed. I can't wait to meet and talk to new people this year."

The Details:

Taranaki Fringe Festival Place of Interest: Environmental Products New Zealand.

Where: 1103 Opunake Road, Mahoe 4391.

Open: Seven days a week: Monday-Friday: 9am-5pm, Saturday- Sunday: 10am-3pm.