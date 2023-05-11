Ken Horner and Paul Goldsmith have stepped down after eight years of service.

Taranaki Foundation founding co-chairmen and trustees Ken Horner and Paul Goldsmith have stepped down after eight years of service.

Inspired by the work of a worldwide network of community foundations, a vision was born to create a foundation for the Taranaki community.

This vision was brought to life by Ken and Paul, who established the foundation in 2015. It was formally launched to the wider Taranaki community in 2016 to enable people in Taranaki to donate to their favourite causes, or to give to a general fund with the mission to inspire and enable giving for a thriving Taranaki, now and for generations to come.

Ken, who recently retired after 45 years at the helm of Hāwera firm Halliwells, was inspired to set up the foundation when chatting with Paul about how people could give back to Taranaki in a sustainable way.

“I have been a lawyer for more than 40 years and my family has been involved in community activities, starting with my grandfather Fred Horner, followed by my father Alan Horner. It was Paul really, who, through his architectural work, discovered the community foundation concept which Taranaki Foundation is based upon.”

Paul said the receipt of the first endowment happened in December 2015.

“This was an exciting and humbling moment for the foundation, with the Winifred Knight Trust being entrusted to our care. In my time here, the reputation of the foundation has gone from strength to strength - but it’s a long game. I’m proud that we’ve built a really robust and professionally managed organisation for Taranaki [so] that others can now pick up the baton and continue to develop it.”

Ken and Paul acknowledged that launching a community foundation required a great deal of time, resources and passion, not only from those with the idea and vision, but also the wider community stakeholders.

They were also lucky to find an amazing executive staff in those early years and extend thanks to Melanie Wilson, Vicki Haylock and Grace Wesolowska, whose passion and dedication helped lay the foundation for success.

The founding foundation trustees were Ken Horner, Paul Goldsmith, Anne Barron, Bridget Burke, Ross Fulton, Debbie McCallum, David Marshall, Kelvin Squire, Puna Wano-Bryant and Craig Williamson.

Current Taranaki Foundation chairman Bryce Barnett says: “As an organisation, we have been blessed by having Ken and Paul’s community spirit, wise counsel and long-standing support. We are incredibly thankful for their hard work, enthusiasm and encouragement, which has laid firm foundations from which the foundation can grow to benefit our community. We all wish them both well in the future.”

Ken has been appointed as the inaugural patron of the foundation. As patron, Ken will act as a high-level ambassador, lending his credibility and time to support the Foundation.

The position of patron is an honorary position. It recognises outstanding commitment to the foundation and support for its ethos and aims.

Ken and Paul’s work for the foundation was recognised at a trustee dinner on May 10.