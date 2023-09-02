Loren Anderson and Joel Zimmerman with their child, Abel.

As September approaches, Aotearoa New Zealand gears up to observe Wills Month, and Taranaki residents are encouraged to think local when it comes to their wishes for the future.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford says people don’t need to be wealthy to consider leaving a charitable gift in their will.

“In fact, for many people, leaving a gift in their will is a more achievable way of fulfilling their long-term charitable goals. At its core, it’s about local individuals creating their local legacy.”

Fewer than half of all New Zealanders have a will in place, and Josh says Wills Month is a good time to pause, seek advice, create, or update your will.

He says as one of 17 community foundations across Aotearoa New Zealand, serving regions ranging from Northland to Otago, Taranaki Foundation has experienced substantial growth as more people recognise the value of leaving a lasting impact on their local communities.

Donors can choose to leave a specific amount or gift a percentage of their estate, capped at a nominated amount. Funds can be directed towards causes that are close to the donor’s heart, or they can be entrusted to the foundation trustees for allocation where they are most urgently needed.

Community foundations operate on an endowment model which means that donations and bequests gifted to Taranaki Foundation are preserved and invested for the long term, with only the earnings generated in the invested funds being used to provide annual grants to local charities and causes.

Loren Anderson and Joel Zimmerman have updated their will to include a gift to Taranaki Foundation. The Anderson name is well known in the Taranaki farming community while the Zimmermann family originally arrived in New Zealand in the 1800s from Poland, settling in Inglewood.

The couple’s philanthropy has focused on supporting their local community through volunteering. Both have been very active in the community over the past 10 years in various roles including mentoring, StartUp Taranaki, Taranaki Futures Accelerator programme, and Taranaki Young Professionals.

Joel says it’s been a long-term objective of theirs to give something more back to the community.

“However, we weren’t sure what that would be.”

The couple had been aware of the foundation for a few years but have become much more familiar with its work since Loren joined the Taranaki Foundation Board as a trustee in August 2021.

“My role with the foundation revealed a path that enables us to direct our giving to where the current local need is. What really appeals to us is that this giving has an intergenerational impact - the fund will exist in perpetuity,” Loren says.

The couple had discussed setting up a legacy fund with Taranaki Foundation through a gift in their will. The real catalyst for activating this was when their son Abel was born in September 2022.

Joel says giving through Taranaki Foundation is just common sense for them.

“It meets our long-term objective of giving back to the community in a purposeful way.”

Loren and Joel have chosen to keep the purpose of their fund intentionally broad. They feel very confident that they are leaving their legacy in the right place.

“Many donors choose specific issues or organisations to support through Taranaki Foundation. For us, the foundation will decide where to distribute our funds. We’re confident that our gift will go to where the greatest need is at the time. The ability to give back to our local community is also a wonderful feeling,” they said. “It just feels like the right thing for us to do.”