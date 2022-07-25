Taranaki Farming for Profit mid-winter dinner to cover important topics

The midwinter dinner will feature three guest speakers who will cover a variety of subjects. Photo/ Supplied

A midwinter dinner will provide good food, a chance to catch up and the opportunity to learn.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand's event, 'Taranaki Farming for Profit Mid-Winter Dinner – Understanding Your WHY', will feature speakers who will discuss a range of topics.

The topics covered will include changing the mindset about farming challenges to see the opportunities, empowering the ideal future, and bowel cancers.

One of the speakers will be Dr Campbell White, a consultant physician and gastroenterologist at Taranaki Base Hospital.

He will speak about bowel cancer to inform the guests about something that affects a lot of people.

Business Development Manager for Schurr and Ireland Accountants Nick Lawn will speak about the rise of on-farm costs and the impact on profitability, and how best to be prepared to drive results and allow for opportunities.

Joining Nick and Dr Campbell will be top performing Wairarapa farmer Richard Tosswill.

Richard Tosswill, together with his wife Becks and their 3 children, Bella (13), Sam (11) and Sophia (8), farm Te Awaawa, a 646ha hill country property 25 minutes east of Masterton.

They have been farming there for the past 13 years after a period of leasing the family farm outside Greytown, and earlier experience in rural banking.

They run 2600 Texel cross-breeding ewes and replacements, with 100 Angus cows and replacements run in conjunction with trading lambs and cattle.

A simple system is run based on the strengths and weaknesses of both the property and climatic conditions.

In 2017 they were proud winners of the Greater Wellington Region Ballance Farm Environment Awards, and last year were awarded the Keinzley Agvet Wairarapa Sheep and Beef Business of the Year.

They have a strong focus on farming sustainably and with marketplace demands at the forefront of what they do.

Richard has been chairman of a local discussion group and Wairarapa Farming for Profit in the past.

He ran a 4-year AgInnovation program with Beef + Lamb in the Wairarapa with a focus on increasing legumes on uncultivatable hill country.

Off the back of this, he joined an advisory board for Barenbrug Seeds NZ, and last year became a director of Farm Focus.

He will speak to guests about changing their mindset to view challenges as opportunities.

The event is free, but people are asked to register for catering purposes.

The details:

What: 'Taranaki Farming for Profit Mid-Winter Dinner – Understanding Your WHY' event.

When: August 3, 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Where: TET Stadium, Inglewood.

Registration: Visit beeflambnz.com/events/blnz-taranaki-farming-profit-field-day