The farmers visited Dolly's Milk to learn about the business.

Taranaki farmers received a taste of the raw milk business.

About seven farmers visited Dolly's Milk, owned and operated by Peter and Margaret Dalziel.

The visit was organised by Dairy New Zealand. Extension partner Talissa Squire says the farmers, from the Midhirst group, had asked to visit Dolly's Milk.

"My role is to facilitate engagement and discussion to meet the needs of the farmer. They were keen to visit Dolly's Milk to see what it was about."

Talissa is one of five extension partners for Dairy New Zealand.

"There is one in most of the areas in Taranaki. As part of these visits, we talk about what's going on and chat in person rather than over the phone. It's a way to get off the farm and meet other people who are also in the dairy sector."

Margaret says the questions were flowing from the farmers, much like how the fresh milk flows from the machines.

"They were very interested in our set-up. Many of them had not seen the dispenser and how we milk and supply the milk to the customer."

She says she and Peter were surprised when Dairy New Zealand approached them to visit the business, but were happy they could provide learning experiences.

"We wondered if what we had to show them would be interesting enough. Another point of interest was our small herd and how we milk once a day and calve all year round which is quite a different operation to large farms."

She and Peter answered questions about regulations and testing.

"Our regulations and testing are very tough and costly so this created quite a discussion."

Margaret says a lot of fun was had, and it was a good day out for the farmers.

"It was a very enjoyable visit. People who want to visit Dolly's Milk are more than welcome and just need to contact us to arrange a time."