Voting papers for the election of trustees of the Taranaki Electricity Trust are being delivered. Photo / NZME

Voting papers will be delivered from May 12 to eligible voters on one of the Taranaki Electricity Trust’s two wards.

Nominations for trustees closed on April 21, with three trustees sought for Ward A, which covers part of the New Plymouth District Council area including Waitara, Urutī and Inglewood and three for Ward B, which covers parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Stratford and Eltham.

The trust receives investment income which it gives out as funding grants in the area previously supplied by the Taranaki Electric Power Board.

Current Ward A trustees, Tony Bedford, Mike Davey and Melissa Stevenson were the only candidates to put their names forward for Ward A, meaning no election is required in that ward, and all three have been duly re-elected.

In Ward B however, there are seven candidates vying for the three positions, with current trustees Jono Erwood, Alan Jamieson and Andrew Wood all standing as well as Raylee Kelly, Matthew McDonald, Peter McDonald and Debbie McKinlay.

Approximately 10,000 eligible voters will receive their voting papers from May 12 and completed voting documents can be returned by post or hand delivered to the Taranaki Electricity Trust Office, 84 Rata St, Inglewood on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 12.30pm during the voting period which runs from May 12 to noon, Friday, June 16.

The Stratford Press is planning to host a candidate debate for members of the public to hear from candidates and ask them any questions. Keep an eye on next week's Stratford Press for further details.
















