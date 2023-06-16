The Taranaki Electricity Trust election results are in. Photo / NZME

There will be one new face at the Taranaki Electricity Trust table when it next meets after voting closed in the trustee elections this afternoon.

Ward A voters didn’t go to the polls this year, with the three incumbents in the ward - Mike Davey, Tony Bedford and Melissa Kay all elected unopposed for their ward, which covers Waitara, Uruti and Inglewood.

Voters in Ward B, which covers parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Stratford and Eltham, did have a choice however, with incumbents Alan Jamieson, Jono Erwood and Andrew Wood all standing fo relection along with Raylee Kelly, Matthew McDonald, Peter McDonald and Debbie McKinlay.

Voting closed at noon today, and the results were announced soon afterwards, with Jono Erwood and Alan Jamieson both re-elected, Jono receiving 1434 votes and Alan receiving 1182 votes. In third position was Peter McDonald who received 1068 votes, claiming the final seat on the trust.

Andrew Wood, who had been a trustee for 10 and a half years, received 1005 votes - not enough to keep him at the table. The other unsuccessful candidates were (in order of votes) Debbie McKinley (798), Raylee Kelly (704) and Matthew McDonald (525).

The final voter turnout for the election was 26.1 per cent, lower than the 2020 election turnout of 30.5 per cent.

Jono says he is “obviously pleased” to have been re-elected.

“There is a lot of work to do and I am really looking forward to getting back to continuing to serve Ward B, ensuring funds are available to the great community projects happening around the area.”

Alan is also pleased to be re-elected, saying he is looking forward to getting back to work with his fellow trustees.

“It’s a pleasure to be a TET trustee and I am delighted to be continuing to serve the community in that role. There is a lot to be done, and I look forward to the next three years as we work together to continue ensuring the community benefit from TET support.”

Peter says while he is the only new face at the TET table, he is no newcomer when it comes to serving his community on boards and trusts.

“Over the years I have been involved with many great community organisations and trusts, and the TET is a really amazing trust that I am looking forward to being part of. I really respect the hard work that has been put into the trust by previous and current trustees over the years and look forward to continuing that as we go forward.”

He says he feels it is “a real honour” to have been elected, and looks forward to serving the community.

“I am always available to talk, and look forward to hearing from people and groups over the next three years.”