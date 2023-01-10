Josh Walsh and his team after winning the New Zealand Stockcar Championship. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Stockcar driver Josh Walsh got one of the best late Christmas presents a racer could wish for when he won the New Zealand Stockcar Championship at Auckland’s Waikaraka Park Speedway.

Josh spent hour upon hour of preparation work on his Demon Race Cars Chassied, Ford Falcon powered Stockcar before he headed to Auckland.

Although the championship was daunting with the high number of competitors entered (over 100) and Josh putting himself under a lot of pressure to do well, he seemed unfazed on the track and raced like a seasoned champion, qualifying top in his group.

Happy to qualify without any damage, Josh and his team gave the car a check-over and fitted four new tyres for the finals racing on night two and went racing with a relaxed “whatever happens, happens” mindset.

It obviously worked as he was second on the points table after the initial two races and heading into the final race with a very good chance, his only issue up to that point being a spin in race two.

Josh was very nervous heading onto the track for the final race as he knew he would be a likely target for the other competitors but with the help of his club mates Bryce Jensen and William Hughes he was able to complete the race without any real issues to win the championship.

Josh says it is a surreal feeling to win the New Zealand Championship.

“Everything just happened so fast after the last race, it really didn’t sink in until the next day. One minute you are winning the race, then the title, next you are dealing with SNZ, then on a ute doing a parade in the clubrooms for the presentation and then home. It is just crazy how fast the time goes, but now I can say it feels good and it is very exciting.”

Josh is thankful to his clubmates for their support on the track, his partner Hailey for her support and his crew Tony, Nick and Abby as he couldn’t have done it without them. He also appreciates the support of his sponsors - Shawn Fowlie Builder, Sharpe Engineering Solutions, Dallison’s of Waverley, TWB Contracting, GJS Plumbing and Drainage and CSL Race Engines.

Having been told to enjoy the title of New Zealand Champion, that is exactly what Josh plans to do. He aims to travel as much as he can and by the time the New Zealand Champs are held in Stratford next season, he would have raced at every home national title in his racing career with a NZ number, which Josh thinks is pretty great.

“It is great to be able to bring this title back to my home track.”