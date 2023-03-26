An arrest has been made following a drive-by shooting in Bell Block, Taranaki, earlier this month. Photo / NZME

A woman has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Bell Block, New Plymouth.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in relation to an incident that took place earlier this month, She is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, March 29, facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

According to police, at least two shots were fired at a Penrod Drive address and at a vehicle in the driveway on March 19 about 4.30am. While the property was occupied at the time, no one was injured in the incident.

Shortly after the incident, police had said it was not believed to be a random incident, nor was it believed to be gang related.

Inquiries into the incident continue, says Detective Sergeant Byron Reid.

“We hope the news of this arrest provides some reassurance to the public. Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and we take these matters very seriously.”

Reid says police thank members of the public who have assisted with the investigation so far.



