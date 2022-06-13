The person who names the crane will win an iPad. Photo/ Unsplash

Something big is coming to Taranaki Base Hospital and the TDHB is putting the call out to the Taranaki community to come up with a name for it.

A 45m tall tower crane will be on site from the beginning of July as part of the Project Maunga Stage 2 construction work, helping to build a first-class healthcare facility for the people of Taranaki.

The crane is almost as tall as New Plymouth's wind wand and has the ability to lift 20 tonnes, the equivalent of three African elephants, or 40 dairy cows, or 4000 cats, and can reach as far as 71m, the length of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

It is set to be part of the Taranaki landscape for around 18 months as construction work on the new east wing building at the hospital progresses, and the TDHB thought it deserved a name.

The person who suggests the winning name will win an iPad donated by Leigh's Construction, the lead contractor for the project.

In the event that more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner of the iPad will be decided by a random draw.

Project Maunga Stage 2 and the Seismic Risk Management Plan are currently under way. This will be the construction of a 20,000m2, six-storey building housing many of Taranaki Base Hospital's acute clinical services including ED, ICU, Maternity, Primary Birthing, Neonatal, Radiology, Laboratory and a roof-top helipad.

The new Renal Unit, Energy Centre and Computer Room are nearing completion and should be commissioned by the end of the year.

Upgrading critical site-wide infrastructure is also progressing well, enabling Taranaki Base Hospital to be able to respond swiftly in the event of a natural disaster such as an earthquake.

The community is encouraged to submit their names via the Taranaki DHB Facebook page or by emailing them to namethecrane@tdhb.org.nz.

The top five suggestions as decided by a panel of judges will then be put to a public vote.

The competition is open for suggestions until June 20 and then voting on the shortlist with be open from June 21 until 27.

The winner of the iPad will be informed/announced by the end of the week beginning June 27.