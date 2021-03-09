Taranaki Diocesan School housekeeper notches up 40 years

Erica was presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her impressive work record at the school. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of kilometres worth of corridors and rooms have been vacuumed at Taranaki Diocesan School over the past 40 years, and many of the kilometres have been done by one person.

Last month Erica Russ notched up an impressive 40 years working at the school as a housekeeper, a job she says she enjoys just as much now as when she first started.

"I enjoy it, I like coming to work, I like what I do, the place, the people, everything. I can't see myself stopping anytime soon."

Over the years a lot has changed at the school, she says. In her time there have been eight principals at the helm, and a range of building projects, from new boarding houses to a new gym, have changed the layout of the school over the years.

"But it's still the same friendly workplace it has always been. That's why I like it here."

Erica says she originally took the job as a way to earn some extra money, and didn't expect to still be in the same job 40 years later.

"We had just bought a house, so I wanted some work to help pay for the mortgage. A neighbour worked here and told me there was a job going so I applied."

Four decades later, the mortgage has been "well and truly" paid, but Erica isn't retiring yet, she says.

"I certainly didn't expect to still be here after 40 years, and the mortgage has been paid off of course, but I still like what I do. I'm not ready to say goodbye just yet."

The team at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls presented Erica with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for her many years of service, something principal Matt Coleman says is valued by all at the school.

"Erica is the (expensive) Swiss watch of Taranaki Diocesan; she is reliable, unfailingly accurate (we could set the clocks of the school by her), and her value to the school cannot be overstated. I thank Erica for her loyalty to Taranaki Diocesan."