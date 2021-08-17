Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls student council raises money for Women's Refuge

From l-r, back to front: Amy Peterson, Neisha Taylor, Ellie-Mae Dickson, Karleigh Moir, Lucy Preston, Katie Neild, Ella Coulton.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls student councillors were armed with collection buckets last month, raising money for a good cause.

Student council members swapped the classroom for the Countdown car park, asking shoppers to donate to Women's Refuge.

Women's Refuge is an organisation which supports women escaping domestic violence. The student council raised $395.10 for the organisation.

Student council leader Lucy Preston (18) says it's not the first time they have supported Women's Refuge.

"In the past we have made parcels out of recycled fabric and put toiletries inside and gifted them to Women's Refuge. We as a council believe the work they do in protecting women and children is important and they need to be supported. "

Lucy says the student council members had shifts during the day.

"We paired up and each pair had a one-hour shift. We were there for a total of four hours. We were happy to give up our time to help them so they can continue to do what they do."

She says each pair had a different experience.

"In my shift, I talked to people about Women's Refuge and why they're a great organisation to support."

Ella Coulton (17) says the community was generous.

"We were heavily supported. As well as monetary donations, people offered to buy us a drink or some food. Stratford has a very supportive community."

Katie Neild, (17), says it's important for women to know of the support services available.

"One of the reasons we support Women's Refuge is because we are all women and we could end up in the situation where we need their support. I think girls need to be made aware of this great organisation so they know there is help and that there is a way out if they ever need it."