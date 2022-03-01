Nancy Yu, 15, passed her Grade 6 Flute examination with Distinction.

A Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls student has received top marks in her music exam.

Year 11 student Nancy Yu, 15, received 92/100 in her flute examination.

"I received a silver medal as well as a certificate from Trinity College London, for obtaining the highest mark in music exams in Taranaki in 2021, for Grade 6 – 8. I passed the Grade 6 Flute examination with Distinction. I was surprised, but I also worked quite hard so it just goes to show hard work pays off."

For the exam, Nancy had to play two pieces, sight read and take an oral exam.

"I had a lady who accompanied me to play the piano while I played my pieces."

Nancy first started playing the flute in Year 3 when she was studying in China.

"I stopped for three years and then picked it up against last year. I've been playing for three and a half years total. I also did the Grade 5 test in China. It is different there. There is 10 Grades in China whereas there is only eight grades here."

Nancy's first musical instrument was a Chinese string instrument.

"I then moved to the flute. At my school in China they were looking for students for a concert band. There was lots of different instruments available. I had mentioned I wanted to learn the flute and that's the instrument I was assigned."

Nancy practises the flute every day and attends a lesson in New Plymouth each Wednesday.

"My teacher is very nice and supportive."