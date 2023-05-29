Taranaki Diocesan School sports captain Luciana Haami (left) and wellbeing captain Isabel Hooker, both 17, with the new AED.

Taranaki Diocesan School sports captain Luciana Haami (left) and wellbeing captain Isabel Hooker, both 17, with the new AED.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls is now home to life-saving technology.

Contact Energy donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the school. Acting principal Maria Taylor says with the school having an active role in the community, school staff and students wanted to have the device available.

“This is available for any member of the community in case of an emergency, as well as being able to possibly save the lives of staff, students and caregivers.”

The AED is registered on the official AED Locations website and available in emergencies. It can be accessed via the Broadway entrance directly inside the door of the school’s main office.

Maria says the school has fully trained staff on-site to assist in the operation of the device during school hours.

“None of us know when we, or someone we love, may need this life-saving device. We are thankful for the support of Contact Energy in helping us to keep our school and wider community safe.”