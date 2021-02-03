Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls head students announced

2021 head girl Hazel Simes (17). Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls' head students for 2021 have been announced.

The school's head girl for 2021 is Hazel Simes (17).

Hazel plans to go to either Waikato University or the University of Otago to study Fine Arts, with the goal of becoming a professional musician or a music teacher.

This year Hazel is studying English, history, drama, healthy lifestyle, and music.

Hazel says she is excited about her opportunity to lead the student body.

"I have already shared some ideas with the senior leadership team on things that could make a difference to student life at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls," she says.

Deputy head girl for 2021 is Ella Coulton (16).

2021 deputy head girl Ella Coulton (16). Photo / Supplied

Ella plans to follow a career in the performing arts. Another option could be primary school teaching.

This year Ella is studying English, statistics, drama, photography and art design.

Ella says she is buzzing about playing a role in the leadership of the school.

"This has been a goal of mine since Year 9 and to have it come to fruition justifies all of the hard work that has been done."

2020 Dux Kaylen Hojdelewicz. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki Diocesan's Dux for 2020 was Kaylen Hojdelewicz. She studied English, history, classical studies, statistics and fabric technology last year.

Kaylen also was the recipient of a $25000 scholarship to Waikato University, where she plans to study Politic Science and Diplomacy.