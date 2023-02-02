Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls' 2023 deputy head girl Stacey Lodge (left) and head girl Catherine Hurly.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ 2023 head and deputy head girls want to inspire participation this year.

Head girl Catherine Hurly (17) says she is both grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the school.

“I feel very thankful towards the people who have guided me along the way and I look forward to working with the deputy head girl in leading the school.”

This year Catherine wants to work closely with the leadership team to further encourage students to enjoy and participate in the school’s art and sports activities.

“Student involvement is something that many of our school’s leaders would like to see more of, especially after the lockdowns and isolation periods caused by Covid.”

Catherine is studying Geography, English, Photography, Statistics, and Biology.

“After high school I plan to get my law degree.”

Joining Catherine in the English and Biology classrooms is deputy head girl Stacey Lodge (16). Stacey also plans to study PE, Statistics and Chemistry.

“I may be taking some Physics or Drama internals that look exciting as well.”

Stacey isn’t just the school’s deputy head girl, she’s also the student representative on the Board of Trustees.

“Before our roles were announced we were given an envelope. Disclosing the role we would receive before it was announced. I was given my letter and at first couldn’t get myself to open it. I was so nervous. After procrastinating for 20 minutes, I finally opened it and saw the words deputy head girl. I was overwhelmed, ecstatic, excited and proud to be given an opportunity like this.”

She says already having a good relationship with Catherine will allow them both to go above and beyond to make their school year the best yet.

“A personal goal would be including more people in the big decisions made. I want more of the school students to have their ideas heard. Allowing the students to come together as a team and feel their suggestions are valued. I want to be seen as a positive role model to the other students and guide them to have a successful year.”

After Stacey leaves high school she plans to study something Medical or Science based.

“Either it’s studying Biology or Chemistry in Wellington next year or studying Medicine in Otago.”