Level 1 overall endorsements from back left: Paige Baldock, Daisy Jackson, Abbie Smith, Isabel Hooker, Georgia Bryant, Catherine Hurly, Stacey Lodge, Luciana Haami. Photo/ Supplied

The academic successes of Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls students were celebrated last month.

Students who received Excellence and Merit endorsements in last year's NCEA exams were congratulated during a special assembly at the school.

Principal Matt Coleman says the school is proud to recognise the hard work and effort that the girls have put into their learning at Taranaki Dio.

"With outstanding pastoral support, superb individual academic mentoring for senior students and focus on 21st-century learning dispositions, students that stay for five years through to the completion of their Year 13 do exceptionally well academically, always achieving above national averages in NCEA Level 3 and University Entrance."

Level 1 subject endorsements from back left: Abbie Smith, Stacey Lodge, Isabel Hooker, Georgia Bryant, Jorja Agent, Luciana Hammi, Paige Baldock, Catherine Hurly, Daisy Jackson, Isabelle Radford. Photo/ Supplied

Matt says the consistently high overall NCEA pass rates at Taranaki Dio demonstrate that students clearly strive for personal excellence in a wide range of subjects. The board of trustees and staff are delighted with the results, he says.

"These senior girls are wonderful role models to our junior students providing inspiration and demonstrating an attitude of focused determination leading to continued learning pathways and success beyond school."

Level 2 overall endorsements, from left, Rebecca Wingate and Abby Bernasconi. Absent Casey Hayes. Photo/ Supplied

The school also acknowledged the Year 13 students from 2021 who have since moved on to higher learning: Ella Coulton, Alena Hojdelewicz, Susannah Martin, Lucy Preston, Anne Larcom, Katie Neild and Jade Simo.

Results:

Level 1 overall endorsements- Merit: Paige Baldock, Daisy Jackson, Abbie Smith, Isabel Hooker. Excellence: Georgia Bryant, Catherine Hurly, Stacey Lodge, Luciana Haami. Subject endorsements: Abbie Smith, Stacey Lodge, Isabel Hooker, Georgia Bryant, Jorja Agent, Luciana Hammi, Paige Baldock, Catherine Hurly, Daisy Jackson, Isabelle Radford.

Level 2 overall endorsement with merit: Rebecca Wingate, Abby Bernasconi, Casey Hayes. Subject endorsements: Lacey Mayer, Abby Bernasconi (also a level three subject endorsement.