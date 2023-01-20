2022 Deputy Head Girl Rebecca Wingate (18, left) was awarded Dux, while 2022 Head Girl Casey Hayes (18) was named Proxime Accessit. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ 2022 head students received the main accolades at the school prizegiving.

Deputy Head Girl Rebecca Wingate (18) was named Dux.

“It came as a shock at the time but looking back now, I feel like receiving Dux is an honour. I worked very hard throughout my time at Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls to get this. It feels like all the hard work has paid off.”

Rebecca says receiving the accolade was a great way to end the year.

“I had only been at the school for one-and-a-half years so being Deputy Head Girl and receiving Dux was great.”

2022 Head Girl Casey Hayes (18) was awarded Proxime Accessit. Like Rebecca, Casey was surprised to receive the award.

“It was something always in the back of my mind and I worked hard to achieve good grades, but I never thought I would even come close,” she said.

“So hearing my name called was amazing. It just goes to show that if you love the subjects you chose, as I did, you will achieve. But overall I am very grateful.”

This year Casey will be studying for a Bachelor of Design Innovation at Victoria University, majoring in Animation/Visual effects and Media Design.

“I am very excited about this, and I am hoping to continue achieving big goals down there.”

Major prize list:

Top prizes: Dux: Rebecca Wingate; Proxime Accessit: Casey Hayes

Cultural: Stratford Jaycees Speech Cup for junior speech winner: Blessing Ndambuki; Moss Cup for senior speech winner: Casey Hayes; Lions Award for most significant contribution to music in the school, Bishop’s Award for Creative contribution to the school community: Samantha Hatcher; Mana wāhine award for outstanding Māori student, Kapa Haka contribution award: Luciana Haami; Ngāti Ruanui award for innovation: Catherine Hurley

Leadership and Sport: YMCA Trophy for excellence in youth leadership, Sportswoman of the year: Luciana Haami

Special Character: Old Girls’ scholarship for a student entering Year 12 who upholds the values of the old girls: Leah Harre; Helen Young Memorial Prize for junior helpfulness (voted by peers): Zara Roberts; Josephine Rutherford Memorial Prize for senior helpfulness (voted by peers): Rebecca Wingate; Grover Tray for service to the school, Gold Award for embodying all characteristics of what it means to be a Taranaki Diocesan student: Megan Lodge; Green Award for a student upholding values, environmental consciousness and promoting sustainability: Georgia Bryant

Academic: Marshall Cup for junior language: Alicia Laird; Taranaki Mathematics Award for top year 9 mathematician, Year 9 Porrit Prize for top overall academic year 9 student, Marree Todd Cup for junior excellence and participation: Maiy Ung; Taranaki Mathematics Association Award for top year 10: Anna Li; Junior Innovative Artist Award for year 9 or 10 student, Year 10 Porritt Prize for top overall academic year 10: Tess Hooker; Wisnewski Cup for diligence in the junior school: Bryda Barr; Year 11 Porritt Prize top overall academic year 11 student: Nancy Yu; Year 12 Porritt Prize top overall academic year 12 student, Olex Cables Cup for student with top NCEA level 1 aggregate, Stewart Family Cup for top Physics student, Girwood Cup for outstanding effort and diligence in class and extra-curricular: Stacey Lodge; History Prize for top history student, Science Cup for top Science student: Rebecca Wingate; Classical Studies Prize for top Classical Studies student: Abby Bernasconi; Senior Drama Award for showing academic strengths and outstanding theatre craft, Calvert Cup for top English student: Casey Hayes; L.A. Alexander Trust Award for Top Agriculture student: Karleigh Moir; Catherine Richmond Trophy for student contributing most effort in school: Lacey Meyer; Geography Award for top Geography student: Leand Sanders, Jennie Petrie; Mathematics Cup for top Mathematics student: Megan Lodge

Scholarship Awards: Prime Minister’s Vocational Award receiving $2000: Paige Baldock; WITT School Leaver Scholarship to cover one year of tuition fees: Rebecca Wingate; MD Hurley South Taranaki Veterinarian Students Charitable Trust for $750 and the Robert and Aileen Morton Charitable Trust for $750: Lacey Meyer