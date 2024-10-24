Advertisement
Taranaki Cricket announces new board chair, life membership awarded to dedicated cricketer

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
The Taranaki Cricket Associaton (TCA) took place on Monday, October 21. Pictured here is the association's life members.

Russell Dempster has been elected as the Taranaki Cricket Association’s new board chair.

The announcement was made at the association’s 129th AGM on Monday, October 21. Dempster, the chief executive of Energy City Motors, replaces the outgoing John McElroy who stepped down after eight years on the board, including six as chair.

Dempster said he was pleased and honoured to be elected.

“Taranaki cricket has been a big part of my life as a player and at the administration level, so it’s nice to keep giving back to the game and keep the game of cricket strong in the regions. I would also like to recognise the contribution John McElroy has made to Taranaki Cricket over the last eight years. The behind-the-scenes stuff John did for Taranaki Cricket has been a real strength and part of a massive contribution he has made.”

General manager Ryan Evans said McElroy would leave a big pair of shoes to fill.

“John has been a huge contributor to Taranaki Cricket and has put a lot of time and passion into the game in our district. Now I’m looking forward to working more closely with Russell, who has a huge knowledge of the game and is well-respected within the Taranaki, Central Districts and national cricket communities.”

Also at the AGM, former Taranaki centurion and Hawke Cup-winning captain Ian Snook was awarded life membership.

Snook played in 103 matches for Taranaki, including 72 as captain, enjoying a better than 70% success rate in the role.

“It is a privilege to become a life member and thank you to everyone from 1967 onwards who has played a part in me achieving this award.”

His debut came in the 1967/68 season while still a pupil at Stratford High School, with his final match more than two decades later in the 1988/89 season.

He won the Hawke Cup twice with Taranaki in that time and won it on a further occasion while playing for Wairarapa from 1976-79.

He played 62 games for Central Districts, with 30 of those as captain. Snook paid tribute to his dad, who had introduced him to a love of cricket at an early age, and said it was a passion that had never left him.

“From the age of 6, he took me with him every Saturday to his games in Dunedin. By the time I was 9, I was fielding occasionally if a player had to leave early.”

Following his playing career, Snook has served as a coach, a match manager at Pukekura Park matches and was a TCA board director for three years.

“Of all my sporting involvement, playing and coaching rugby in nine different countries, and playing and coaching cricket which included a season in England, my favourite memories are associated with playing cricket for Taranaki. Some of my closest friends like Ali (Jordan) and Gary (Robertson) were met when I played with them for Taranaki. These are friends for life.”

