“John has been a huge contributor to Taranaki Cricket and has put a lot of time and passion into the game in our district. Now I’m looking forward to working more closely with Russell, who has a huge knowledge of the game and is well-respected within the Taranaki, Central Districts and national cricket communities.”

Also at the AGM, former Taranaki centurion and Hawke Cup-winning captain Ian Snook was awarded life membership.

Snook played in 103 matches for Taranaki, including 72 as captain, enjoying a better than 70% success rate in the role.

“It is a privilege to become a life member and thank you to everyone from 1967 onwards who has played a part in me achieving this award.”

His debut came in the 1967/68 season while still a pupil at Stratford High School, with his final match more than two decades later in the 1988/89 season.

He won the Hawke Cup twice with Taranaki in that time and won it on a further occasion while playing for Wairarapa from 1976-79.

He played 62 games for Central Districts, with 30 of those as captain. Snook paid tribute to his dad, who had introduced him to a love of cricket at an early age, and said it was a passion that had never left him.

“From the age of 6, he took me with him every Saturday to his games in Dunedin. By the time I was 9, I was fielding occasionally if a player had to leave early.”

Following his playing career, Snook has served as a coach, a match manager at Pukekura Park matches and was a TCA board director for three years.

“Of all my sporting involvement, playing and coaching rugby in nine different countries, and playing and coaching cricket which included a season in England, my favourite memories are associated with playing cricket for Taranaki. Some of my closest friends like Ali (Jordan) and Gary (Robertson) were met when I played with them for Taranaki. These are friends for life.”