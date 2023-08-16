Dennis August is one of the musicians performing at the fundraiser.

A night of toe-tapping tunes will help raise funds for Taranaki’s County Music Festival.

Jocelyn Tuahine, who organises the Taranaki Country Music Festival with her husband George, says the committee runs several fundraiser events for the big show in February and decided to try something new.

“We’ve never done a tribute show before and thought it would be something new and exciting.”

She says she rallied local and national musicians to come and perform at the tribute show.

“We have people coming from Auckland, Tauranga, Cambridge, Napier. We’ll also have Taranaki’s very own local talent performing.”

She says while most of the artists will be a surprise, she’s excited to announce Dennis August, from Mount Maunganui, will be returning to the stage singing songs by John Rowles.

“He’s a regular performer at our festival and is always popular with the crowd. Other singers on the night will be some returning artists and some new ones. It’s going to be a great event.”

Attendees also have the chance to get on the stage, she says, with a Stars in Your Eyes open-mic session before the tribute show starts.

“People are encouraged to dress up as their favourite country music idol and have a go at singing their favourite songs.”

The funds from the tribute show will go towards the costs of the music festival, including the introduction of music awards in 2024.

“We travel to many awards around the country and have judged at them too. We thought it would be great to introduce something local for the singers here. We’re getting trophies, medals and participation certificates made.”

Jocelyn says tickets for the event are going quickly and encourages people to get tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

The Details

What: Tribute Show- Taranaki Country Music Festival Fundraiser

When: Saturday, September 23, 2-5pm open mic, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Where: Waitara War Memorial Hall, Memorial Place, Waitara

Tickets: www.eventfinda.co.nz or contact Jocelyn: 027 693 9233



