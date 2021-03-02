Taranaki Country Music Festival: Big crowds lap up wealth of talent

The Taranaki Country Music Festival organising team. Photo / Supplied

A gathering of 450 people enjoyed toe-tapping tunes at this year's country music festival.

Festival organiser Jocelyn Tuahine says she is pleased with how the event went.

"It's pretty good numbers. We're stoked the event could go forward. There was definitely uncertainty with Covid-19 restrictions but with the change back to alert level 1 the event could still go ahead."

Jocelyn, her husband George and their team have organised the festival for the past four years. Jocelyn and George also run the Riverside Country Music Group.

George and Jocelyn Tuahine with headline act Eddie Lowe (center). Photo / Supplied

"We're so grateful for our amazing team. They worked very hard over the weekend."

She says the weekend was packed with talent.

"Forty artists from all over the country performed at the event. Our headlining act Eddie Lowe was well received by the audience. He played continuously for a full hour with no breaks. He was absolutely amazing. Allan Barron from Christchurch was also really good. We received a lot of positive feedback about his performance. People want him back for next year's festival."

Allan Barron from Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

She says the open-mic sessions also went well.

"We were absolutely blown away by the talent. The walk-ups were phenomenal. They were so talented."

Jocelyn says the team are now organising an event to take place during the Easter break.

"On Sunday we listened to people's feedback and asked if they'd be interested in a three-day music bash to take place over Easter. We asked for a show of hands and everyone agreed."

Planning is already under way for next year's Taranaki Country Music Festival.

"Artists are asking to come back and we already have half of our lineup full for next year."