Trevor "Teroii" Martin is coming back home to perform in the Taranaki Country Music Festival in February.

Trevor “Teroii” Martin’s music career has taken him across the globe, and now, it’s bringing him home.

For the last 54 years, he’s lived and performed in Australia. He is crossing the ditch back to his home town for the Taranaki Country Music Festival in February.

“When I saw the event on Facebook, I contacted organiser Jocelyn Tuahine and managed to get a spot. The last time I was back was five years ago for a small holiday. It’ll be nice to come back to catch up with whānau and return to my home town.”

Trevor was born in Waitara in 1945. He says after a few years in Waitara, the family moved to Kaponga where he attended the local primary school.

“I played rugby and cricket for the school. I liked my time there.”

In the late 1950s he attended Stratford High School, which he says is when his music career began.

“I was in a band called The Night Owls. We played at local events but eventually broke up and went our separate ways.”

Trevor always knew he wanted to be a musician.

“My mum and dad were good singers so I think that’s where I get it from. I completed an apprenticeship at Egmont Garage in Kaponga and after that, I spent a long time thinking about what I wanted to do. I knew it was music but I needed a backup just in case.”

In 1969 he crossed the ditch to Australia, spending two years as a motor mechanic on the Hydroscheme in Tasmania. Once he had completed his contract in the early 1970s, he followed the music to Melbourne.

“I was only here for a year but I performed a few shows. I then moved to Sydney, got myself a good agent and the work hasn’t stopped since.”

Trevor has performed on cruise ships and at several venues across Australia.

“My music has taken me all over the world.”

At the Taranaki Country Music Festival, Trevor is performing his Elvis tribute act. He says although that act is all about impersonating someone else from another country, he will also pay homage to his Māori heritage as he will also perform as himself, singing Māori songs.

“It’s a part of me that sets me apart from other country musicians.”

He looks forward to performing at the festival and catching up with family and friends.

“I’ll have a lot of supporters in the audience and I can’t wait to see them all again.”















