Sally Burgess is performing at the Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara. Photo/ Supplied

Country music enthusiasts can get ready to listen to some toe-tapping tunes.

Jocelyn Tuahine, who organises the Taranaki Country Music Festival with her husband, George, has announced the popular event will now take place in April.

"We made the decision a fortnight ago. We called all the artists to make sure the new dates suited everyone and they did. It's really worked in our favour."

The festival's new dates are Friday April 15 to Sunday April 17, which is Easter Weekend.

"We did have a fundraiser concert scheduled for that weekend but we have pushed that out. Our country music lovers can now look forward to two things happening later in the year."

Jocelyn says the new dates work well.

"That also happens to be Easter Weekend. We've run a festival on Easter Weekend before and that was very popular. We're hoping for the same this year."

Jocelyn says people can still expect the same musical talent, the only difference is they'll be performing later in the year.

"We have a Friday and Saturday night showcase. The Kahu Sisters from Taupō are performing, they have an awesome harmony. Ivan Broughton and En-Tranzet are performing again, and Sally Burgess, originally from Nashville, is performing as well. On Friday night we have an Elvis impersonator performing which will be entertaining."

The country music festival is headlined by Roger Tibbs.

"Roger is a well-known New Zealand yodeller. He's taken a break from music but he's back and ready to perform."

Attendees also have the chance to get up and perform themselves.

"We have a number of open-mic sessions over the weekend. It's a great chance for the audience to get up and give it a go."

She says if the country is still in the Covid-19 red setting closer to the festival, the event will have to be postponed again.

"We really hope we can run this, but the only way we can do that is if the country is in orange."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Country Music Festival.

When: April 15 to 17.

Where: Waitara War Memorial Hall.

Tickets: Weekend and day passes are available at www.taranakifestival.co.nz.

Other: Motorhome parking for four days is available for the festival. Visit the website for more information.