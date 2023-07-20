Clelands Construction is shouting junior rugby players to the Clelands Club Day at Yarrow Stadium on Friday August 4. Pictured here are senior rugby players from the clubs.

Taranaki junior rugby players will have free entry to the Central Roofing Taranaki Whio and the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls double-header, thanks to Clelands Construction.

Thanks to the construction firm picking up the tab, free tickets are available for junior registered club players through their club convenors.

While spectators usually wear yellow and black, this time they’re being asked to wear their club rugby colours. Junior players wearing their club colours have the chance to win an extra treat during the matches. Club colours will also be visible on the field, with the Whio and Bulls players wearing their own club socks on the day.

There will be plenty of time to be active, with a number of activities taking place during the day. The junior players will march on the Yarrow Stadium grounds before the matches and take part in a club relay race at halftime during the Bulls game.

After the Whio’s match, the junior players will have the chance to play on the field themselves, with a Rippa Rugby game organised.

This isn’t the first time Clelands Construction have shouted fans to the games, with the company coughing up for 4,000 Taranaki ratepayers’ tickets to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls’ first match back at Yarrow Stadium last year, against Waikato.

Adults, caregivers, club members, volunteers and supporters are able to secure discounted $10 general admission adult tickets (usually $15) when using their unique club code.

Prizes will be given to the three top-selling clubs per total registered players. The discounted general admission $10 adult tickets can be purchased from premier.ticketek.co.nz.