Taranaki competitors getting ready to roll onto national stage

From left: Ella Birkett (13), Bryah Edwin (13), Mila Toole (10), Trinity Lovell (41), and Lexi O'Doherty (13). Absent: Laura Bulter (13).

Taranaki competitors will be rolling onto the national stage for the upcoming New Zealand Roller Sports Artistic Championships.

Four skaters from Hāwera and six from New Plymouth will be competing at the nationals, taking place in Whanganui from July 19 to 24.

The skaters all qualified in regional competitions, says New Plymouth Artistic Roller Sports branch coach Michelle O'Doherty.

"They're all very dedicated and train very hard."

Michelle took the skaters this month to Jubilee Park to show them where they'll be competing.

"It's very important that they see and experience the rink before competing. It's beneficial to them. In Whanganui their rink is wood and ours is plastic so there is a big difference."

Mila Toole, 10, from New Plymouth, has been skating for five years.

"My mum took me to an open night public session at the East End Skating Rink. I really enjoyed it and one of the people told Mum about the learn-to-skate sessions and I've been skating ever since."

This isn't Mila's first time skating on the national stage.

"In 2019 I competed in the nationals as well. They were held in New Plymouth so this is my first time competing in Whanganui. I enjoyed going there to see where I'll be skating."

Mila will be competing in the minis Dance and Free Dance categories.

"It's going to be so fun, I can't wait."

New Plymouth skater Trinity Lovell, 41, is excited for her first national competition.

Although it's her first artistic competition, Trinity is no stranger to rolling around on skates.

"I've been skating since 1983 but I only started doing artistic three years ago. I liked the look of artistic skating so I decided to give it a go."

Trinity is competing in the masters Compulsory and Style Dance disciplines.

"I'm really looking forward to it and seeing the rink before I compete has definitely helped. The surface at Jubilee Park is wonderful and the wood has a lot of grip."

Also competing in the nationals from New Plymouth are Lexi O'Doherty, Bryah Edwin, Ella Birkett and Laura Bulter, all 13.

Lexi is competing in the cadet Dance, Free Dance, Figures and Loops, Bryah is competing in espoir Compulsory and Free Dance, Ella in cadet Dance and Free Dance, and Laura in preliminary Dance.

Michelle says 20 club members are also competing in the Dancing Show category.

Michelle says the public are welcome to attend public sessions on a Friday night, or can take a Kiwi skate class at the New Plymouth East End Skating Rink.

"Our Kiwi Skate classes are for any age group on a Saturday morning. Our next intake is August 7."

• For more information contact the East End Skating Rink.