Team member Pip and young athlete Lucy pictured havng fun and learning new skills. Photo / Supplied

At Conductive Education Taranaki’s inclusive summer camp, Club R&R, you’ll find kids with disabilities having a go at rock-climbing, swimming, wheelchair ripper racing – and athletics.

To some people, the word athletics still conjures an image of a lithe, muscular athlete carving a smooth arc over a high jump. But Melissa Maw, chief executive of TET Athletics Taranaki, says there are a multitude of ways to be an athlete.

“We’re here for everyone. Athletics is the fundamental movement of all sports.”

Fundamental movement is also central to Conductive Education’s approach.

“Everything we do is movement,” says Renee Manella, of Conductive Education Taranaki.

“It’s not just about being able to run. Movement is smiling, talking, and giving hugs. It’s how we show and share feelings and grow connections. And learning new movements is crucial to how we develop confidence in ourselves. When we master physical skills – like when we first ride a bike – we get a powerful sense of our independence, and we learn to trust our own ability to overcome challenges.”

Conductive Education works by breaking skills down into bite-sized tasks that are practised through music, play and fun. Children with neurological conditions learn fundamental skills such as drinking from a cup while singing wheels on the bus and playing peekaboo; teenagers learn while they’re having fun on a Nintendo Wii.

The key is to make challenges fun, but also achievable (with some effort) for the individual, so they feel motivated to progress to the next task in their skill development.

“It makes sense for us to work together with Conductive Education Taranaki; they’re all about maximising abilities, and we’re all about creating opportunities for everyone to participate,” says Melissa.

“We want to give every Taranaki child an equal opportunity.”

TET Athletics Taranaki and Conductive Education Taranaki are taking their collaboration beyond the annual camp; they’re working together to grow opportunities for all kids in Taranaki to participate in activities that improve their wellbeing. That means raising funds and awareness, sharing knowledge, and opening new avenues for participation.

“We’re here to support tamariki and rangatahi whaikaha to be fully engaged in our community,” says Renee.

“That means working with organisations who are ready and open to put inclusion into practice.”

Melissa agrees. “We support Conductive Education Taranaki because we need them in our community; they work directly with kids and youth, growing their confidence and abilities - and we’re here with our doors open for kids when they’re ready to give athletics a go!”

TET Athletics Taranaki is hosting a fundraising quiz for Conductive Education Taranaki on February 23 at 6.30pm at the Treehouse. Register by emailing Melissa Maw at admin@athleticstaranaki.org.nz.