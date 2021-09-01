Taranaki coming alive with the arts - Taranaki Arts Festival Trust announces RESET line-up

The Air Between Us is an outdoor aerial dance. Photo / supplied

The hills may be alive with music, but when it comes to Taranaki, the region is alive with the arts thanks to festivals such as Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT)'s RESET festival.

The full RESET festival line-up for 2021 was announced today, Thursday, September 2, featuring 81 artists across 33 events, including performances in Eltham, Pihama, Waitara, and Stratford.

This year's festival line-up really does bring something for everyone, from the first audio-described theatre production in Taranaki to a show specifically made for babies and their families.

Add to that a host of free events, from U&I, a 15-minute event featuring Taranaki Contemporary Dance Collective, to an outdoor aerial dance event featuring award-winning disabled artist Rodney Bell (who performs in his wheelchair) and critically acclaimed choreographer Chloe Loftus, The Air Between Us.

Stratford's iconic TET Kings Theatre will host a new play by Kirikiriroa and Whāingaroa based creatives Cian Parker and Dr Laura Haughey as part of this year's festival.

The play, All I See, explores the multi-dimensional experience of grief and loss, through an unlikely friendship between two people. With more than 40 years dividing the unlikely friends, their differences find common ground as they find friendship and companionship at the most unlikely of places - the graves of their meant-to-be-for-life partners.

The play features twice in this year's festival line-up, playing in Stratford one night, and New Plymouth the second.

TET Kings Theatre will host All I see, a play exploring the many dimensions of grief. Photo / Supplied

The talented and ridicu

lously funny performers from A Slightly Isolated Dog theatre company are returning to Taranaki with The Trojan War, the third installment of their collection of flirtatiously funny plays.

Also returning to Taranaki are Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore of Two Hearts fame. This brand new show - Two Hearts - We're pregnant and the baby is music - is an hour-long show featuring lots of catchy pop music and plenty of comedy.

For Cameron McMillan, one of the choreographers involved in the collaborative work Subtle Dances, it really is a case of a return to Taranaki - while he is now based in London, Cameron was born in New Plymouth. Subtle Dances is a collaboration between the newly formed BalletCollective Aotearoa and NZTrio.

Award-winning Country Music singer Tami Neilson, who grew up working alongside greats such as Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, and Kitty Wells, will perform her show The F Word - Songs of Feminism in Country Music in the TSB Theatre.

Tickets to this show went on early sale in August and have been snapped up by festival-goers looking forward to the musical concert experience.

RESET Festival will take place from November 4 to 14, giving audiences a platform to experience high-quality performances and support the arts locally and across Aotearoa, celebrating the talent we have within the country, says Megan Brown, Taranaki Arts Festival's artistic director.

Megan, who began in the role earlier this year, hitting the ground running with the planning for what is one of the longest-running arts festivals in the country, says arts matter, now more than ever before.

"Research shows that the arts help us explore and build our sense of identity and grow our connections with other New Zealanders. This year's RESET Festival is an invitation to build on connections within our community, sharing the experience with neighbours, friends, family, and strangers when the levels allow."

Baker Tilly Staples Rodway is the naming partner of RESET Festival 2021 and Baker Tilly Staples Rodway managing director Daimon Stewart says the festival is just what Taranaki needs.

"With the challenges of the last couple of years, we feel it's vital for people to be able to let their hair down and escape from the day to day - and the arts are a great way to do that! So, we're more than proud to be the platinum sponsor of TAFT and the RESET festival again this year. I encourage everyone to attend at least one show, support the arts and enjoy some time out."

TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter says putting on a festival is always a challenge, especially when the world is dealing with a pandemic.

"We are again being brave, bold and planning to present RESET even with our current challenges regarding Covid. We are hopeful all will be well by November, and you can once again enjoy the diverse line-up that makes up RESET."