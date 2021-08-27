Taranaki Civil Defence prepares for disaster under lockdown

Taranaki regional manager for Civil Defence Todd Velvin says the good work being done now will pay off. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki regional manager for Civil Defence Todd Velvin says the good work being done now will pay off. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki's Civil Defence office is preparing in case a natural disaster hits during the Covid-19 outbreak – and planning at what to do if cases escalate.

The region currently has no cases of Covid, but some people are in self-isolation after attending events at Auckland's Spark Arena or other locations of interest in the Delta outbreak.

Taranaki regional manager for Civil Defence, Todd Velvin, said the organisation was working in the background behind lead agency the Ministry of Health, and others like the ministries of Social Development, and Business, Innovation and Employment.

Velvin said councils and iwi leaders were in the loop and staff were planning what to do if disaster strikes.

He said marae often opened their doors to the whole community in a disaster but that Covid was a very different emergency.

"We know it's transmissible really easily and we don't want to put a whole lot of people in a mass space if we don't have to."

But a disaster might override the pandemic risk.

"Life comes first: so, if someone's life's at risk, if there's a flooding or earthquake event and we need to move people out of an area that is our priority and we have to deal the with pandemic afterwards."

Velvin said Civil Defence was behind the scenes to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

Three iwi leaders chosen by the eight iwi of Taranaki work with the mayors and regional leadership in keeping Civil Defence informed of local situations.

He says so far Taranaki is coping well with lockdown.

"One of the great things about Taranaki is that our community is quite well connected so people are looking after each other, doing that contactless delivery of groceries, or they're using the services available through foodbanks and so on. So far, we haven't had to step in too much because the community is doing a great job of stepping in, looking after themselves in a safe manner.

"Last time iwi were well ahead of the game in providing for their people, their whānau and local communities. They've definitely got systems in place that are very robust and able to cope."

Velvin says if people are struggling they're best to call the Ministry of Social Development or a local foodbank.

Local councils also have call centres working at the moment and can refer people to the right agencies.

"And they're all trained, they have the right gear and PPE and so on to go out in the field."