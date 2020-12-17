Taranaki Civil Construction supports Taranaki Rescue Helicopter

Taranaki Civil Construction has pledged its support to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter. Photo/ Supplied.

Taranaki Civil Construction has pledged its support to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust for the next three years, including the naming rights for the specialist Alpine Rescue Team.

Taranaki Civil said it was thrilled to announce the company's increased support of the Taranaki Helicopter Trust, after coming on board as an Associate Sponsor last year.

"As a family orientated and local company, we bring a personal touch to our business and we continue to grow and diversify which aligns well with the Rescue Helicopter and the vital service that it provides to our community," said director Simon Mulligan.

"This partnership increases our level of support for the whole Taranaki community and directly supports the volunteer Alpine Rescue Team in our unique Taranaki landscape as well as ensuring the ongoing servicing and maintenance of the helicopter."

Evan Cottam, Taranaki Rescue Helicopter chair, says the trust is extremely grateful for Taranaki Civil Construction's commitment and support since coming on board in 2019.

"This generous sponsorship provides some certainty to our Alpine Rescue Team over the next three years, ensuring our crew of volunteers have all the necessary equipment and training to undertake life-saving rescue missions on our mountain."

"It is because of sponsors like Taranaki Civil Construction that our rescue helicopter remains one of the country's essential rescue helicopter services having completed 268 missions so far this year, more than at the whole of last year."

The sponsorship will be acknowledged with branding on the rescue helicopter and the official naming of the "Taranaki Civil Alpine Rescue Team".

Peter McDonald as local trustee says the rescue helicopter service is vital to the community .

"To have the support of successful local businesses such as Taranaki Civil is really great. Locals looking after locals"

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust acknowledged and thanked outgoing sponsor Fulton Hogan for its support over the past three years. The new Taranaki Civil Construction sponsorship took effect from this month.