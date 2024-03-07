Some of the toys that will be available for loan from the Stratford Toy Library, located on level two of the Pregnancy Help Taranaki building on Romeo Street, Stratford.

Stratford tamariki will have plenty of playthings to choose from with the launch of a new toy library.

Becca Hardwick-Smith says she and her friends Anna Arends and Morgan McSweeney have started the Stratford Toy Library, a not-for-profit venture that will allow families to borrow toys rather than constantly buying them.

Becca says the membership fee will be $60 per family for 12 months, which will go towards running costs.

“We’ve tried to keep it as affordable as possible.”

She says the library is a great initiative.

“It’s a great resource for parents and caregivers to get a variety of toys for their children without the large cost of buying new.”

She says with the Eltham Toy Library closing about three to four years ago, there was a need in the community for something similar.

“Me and my friends were talking about the Eltham Toy Library and how we missed that service. We thought, ‘If we’ve been missing it, others surely do as well’. So a few months ago, we approached the former Eltham Toy Library volunteers with our idea to open a new toy library. They were very supportive of the idea.”

She says the volunteers then donated toys from the Eltham Toy Library that had been in storage to help start up the new Stratford Toy Library.

“There are so many great toys in there. We’ve cleaned them and put them into our online catalogue to keep track of what we have. This gives us a good starting point. However, we do need more toys.”

Becca says they are appealing for people to consider donating toys their children no longer play with, or have outgrown, to help build the toy library’s stock ahead of its opening.

“We’re looking for good-quality preloved toys to add to our catalogue. With the interest we’ve had, we want to make sure we have plenty of toys to choose from.”

She says donating old toys is a great way to imbue them with new life.

“It always feels good to donate to a cause and the toys will be getting used and loved, rather than sitting at home not being used.”

The library, which Becca hopes to have open within the next few months, will operate from the second floor of the Pregnancy Help building on Romeo Street.

“It’s a great fit-for-purpose venue which is accessible to new parents and caregivers. We’re currently taking expressions of interest for families keen to sign up for the toy library.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Toy Library donation drive

When: Donations can be dropped off to Pregnancy Help on Romeo Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 4pm. Alternatively, they can be dropped off at the Stratford Press office, 341 Broadway.

For more information, contact the Stratford Toy Library via stratfordtoylibrary@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.