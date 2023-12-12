Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki children enjoy colour run fundraiser for childcare centre

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Children took part in a colour run and help supported the Stratford Community Childcare Centre on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children took part in a colour run and help supported the Stratford Community Childcare Centre on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rainbow clouds covered Stratford Primary School as part of a colourful fundraiser.

Taranaki children enjoyed the Stratford Community Childcare Centre fundraiser on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Image 1 of 10: Taranaki children enjoyed the Stratford Community Childcare Centre fundraiser on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children could choose to run a 1.5km or 2km course. They had to complete several challenges, including a tyre course, climbing under rope and diving down a water slide.

Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, were covered in colour at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, were covered in colour at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, enjoyed the morning.

While Kaylee has participated in a colour run before, it was Mila’s first time, but she says it won’t be her last.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I had a lot of fun. We all looked nice and colourful.”

Azaria, 11, and Alyssa Malacrida, 5, at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Azaria, 11, and Alyssa Malacrida, 5, at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Azaria Malacrida, 11, says she liked everything about the event, but if she had to choose, her favourite part was the water slide.

“I really liked it, and I liked the colours as well.”

Azaria’s brother Liam, 7, ran the course multiple times.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I ended up [covered] with lots of colour. I had so much fun.”

Liam Malacrida, 7, was one of the kids who took part in the Stratford Community Childcare's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Liam Malacrida, 7, was one of the kids who took part in the Stratford Community Childcare's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Organiser Kris Jeggins says she was happy with the turnout.

“There was a good number of kids all having fun. That’s the most important thing.”

She says she had a lot of help in making the event a success.

“Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade members volunteered their time and set up a sprinkler for the kids, City Care donated the use of a water tanker and we had so many parents and volunteers from Stratford Community Childcare Centre who helped on the day. Without their help, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Latest from Stratford Press