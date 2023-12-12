Rainbow clouds covered Stratford Primary School as part of a colourful fundraiser.
Children could choose to run a 1.5km or 2km course. They had to complete several challenges, including a tyre course, climbing under rope and diving down a water slide.
Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, enjoyed the morning.
While Kaylee has participated in a colour run before, it was Mila’s first time, but she says it won’t be her last.
“I had a lot of fun. We all looked nice and colourful.”
Azaria Malacrida, 11, says she liked everything about the event, but if she had to choose, her favourite part was the water slide.
“I really liked it, and I liked the colours as well.”
Azaria’s brother Liam, 7, ran the course multiple times.
“I ended up [covered] with lots of colour. I had so much fun.”
Organiser Kris Jeggins says she was happy with the turnout.
“There was a good number of kids all having fun. That’s the most important thing.”
She says she had a lot of help in making the event a success.
“Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade members volunteered their time and set up a sprinkler for the kids, City Care donated the use of a water tanker and we had so many parents and volunteers from Stratford Community Childcare Centre who helped on the day. Without their help, this wouldn’t have been possible.”