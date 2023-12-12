Children took part in a colour run and help supported the Stratford Community Childcare Centre on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rainbow clouds covered Stratford Primary School as part of a colourful fundraiser.

Image 1 of 10 : Taranaki children enjoyed the Stratford Community Childcare Centre fundraiser on Saturday, December 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children could choose to run a 1.5km or 2km course. They had to complete several challenges, including a tyre course, climbing under rope and diving down a water slide.

Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, were covered in colour at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaylee, 12, and Mila Evans, 10, enjoyed the morning.

While Kaylee has participated in a colour run before, it was Mila’s first time, but she says it won’t be her last.

“I had a lot of fun. We all looked nice and colourful.”

Azaria, 11, and Alyssa Malacrida, 5, at the Stratford Community Childcare Centre's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Azaria Malacrida, 11, says she liked everything about the event, but if she had to choose, her favourite part was the water slide.

“I really liked it, and I liked the colours as well.”

Azaria’s brother Liam, 7, ran the course multiple times.

“I ended up [covered] with lots of colour. I had so much fun.”

Liam Malacrida, 7, was one of the kids who took part in the Stratford Community Childcare's colour run fundraiser. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Organiser Kris Jeggins says she was happy with the turnout.

“There was a good number of kids all having fun. That’s the most important thing.”

She says she had a lot of help in making the event a success.

“Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade members volunteered their time and set up a sprinkler for the kids, City Care donated the use of a water tanker and we had so many parents and volunteers from Stratford Community Childcare Centre who helped on the day. Without their help, this wouldn’t have been possible.”