Trade Me property accounts manager Sharday Hanna passing the cheque to Aimee Woodhead and Lizette Bretherton. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford charitable trust is extending its reach across Taranaki thanks to a community grant from online auction site Trade Me.

The Ako Wai programme, started in 2019 by Aimee Woodhead and Lizette Bretherton, offers free swim lessons for eligible primary school-aged children.

Aimee says learning to swim is vital.

“The cost of after-school swimming lessons is often prohibitive for Taranaki whānau. We make schools aware they can nominate students for this programme. We believe in promoting water safety and guiding the community in messages about what they can do to help keep themselves and their whānau safe. With the grant funding, we can establish a robust programme catering for all.”

Aimee says the grant of $5000 will be used to teach people with disabilities to swim.

“This will ensure that they can access lessons with swim providers that have instructors trained in these areas. It will also be used if we have more nominations than funding available.”

She says Lizette applied for the grant.

“The offer is put forward to real estate agencies via Trade Me. Since Lizette is a member of McDonald Real Estate, she applied for us. We’re grateful to receive the grant.”

Trade Me property accounts manager Sharday Hanna says Ako Wai was a suitable recipient of a grant.

“This cause makes a difference which is very important to us.”



