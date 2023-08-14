The Taranaki Careers and Training Expo features more than 40 exhibitors.

There will be plenty of learning opportunities at this year’s Taranaki Careers and Training Expo.

The annual event, which features more than 40 exhibitors, showcases career and training options. Taranaki Careers and Training Expo committee chairman Warwick Foy says the expo aims to show the importance of learning new skills.

“With the speed at which the world of work is changing, it is more important than ever to keep learning and training to remain adaptable and open to new jobs, industries and opportunities, and it can be fun as we’re trying to show with all the interactive displays at this year’s event.”

Taranaki’s largest tertiary provider, WITT Te Pūkenga, will have 25 stands at the expo. WITT Te Pūkenga marketing and events co-ordinator Samantha Legge says the expo is a great opportunity to showcase the range of study options available at WITT Te Pūkenga.

“It’s also the chance to connect our community with our industry-experienced tutors and to let them experience what their study journey might look like.”

Almost 3000 secondary school ākonga (students) are expected through the doors next Monday, with busloads of Year 11 and 12 ākonga coming from kura around the mountain.

“We recommend the public come on Sunday — everyone is welcome,” says Samantha.

Warwick, who is also the head of pathways for Sacred Heart Girls’ College, says time is a key ingredient in career planning.

“We focus on ākonga learning about themselves from Year 7-10 then understanding the world of work from Year 11 so you are never too young to start building your view of careers. We know that there are hundreds of opportunities in Taranaki and Aotearoa that students and families are not aware of. This expo offers an easy way to compare and explore a range of options and have face-to-face conversations with the people that teach, employ or have recently completed the training or qualification themselves.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Careers and Training Expo

When: Sunday, August 20, 10am-3pm; Monday, August 21, 8.40am-3pm

Where: TSB Stadium, Rogan St, New Plymouth

Other: Free entry and free parking