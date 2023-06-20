The event is the second round of the North Island Rally Series.

North Island rally car drivers are rolling into town to rally support while racing.

South Taranaki Car Club secretary Helen Cameron says the event is a fundraiser for the Stratford Park Project, a community-led development between the Stratford A&P Association and the Taranaki Motorsport Trust.

“South Taranaki Car Club is working in conjunction with Taranaki Car Club to host the event.”

The rally, SBT Group Taranaki Tarmac Rally, is part of a bigger rally series. The event, featuring eight classes, is the second round of the North Island Rally Series.

“Drivers will travel 80km of iconic Taranaki backcountry roads. Entrants are travelling from all over the North Island.”

Entrants will race down Mohakau Rd, from SH43 to Makuri Rd, and Makuri Rd from Mohakau Rd to Douglas Rd. Helen says these roads will be closed for the event.

A map of the rally event route.

Helen says for a closer view of the cars while they’re not in motion, people can stop in at Stratford Park. As well as being a fundraiser for Stratford Park, the cars will start their race at the venue. It is also the pitstop area, where cars will receive their services during the day.

“The first car leaves Stratford Park at 10am and is due in for its first service at 12.20pm. Cars repeat the stages in the afternoon and the first car is due back at 2.10pm.”

She says there will be food and drink for sale on site.

“Entry is by gold coin donation, with all money going towards Stratford Park.”

A short prizegiving will take place after the event.

The Details:

What: SBT Group Taranaki Tarmac Rally

When: Sunday, June 25, 7.30am to 3.30pm

Where: Stratford Park, Flint Rd

Other: Gold coin entry



