From left: Tree Machine Services Ltd staff Terrance Waiariki, Astyn Hare, Marty Campbell, David Hare and judge Tim Dangen.

A Taranaki business focused on empowering tamariki has won a Supreme Award.

Tree Machine Services was the overall winner of the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards. The Supreme Award recognises businesses that stand out and show commitment to being an exemplary employer.

The awards ceremony was hosted at the Beehive on Monday evening. The awards celebrate New Zealand’s top primary service businesses, open to dairy, food production, forestry, seafood and Māori agribusiness.

Tree Machine Services head tutor David Hare says the team is “over the moon” to win the Supreme Award.

“We were up against some big companies and for our small business to be recognised is unbelievable. We’re extremely happy.”

As well as winning the Supreme Award, Tree Machine Services also won the Māori Agribusiness Award and were the joint winners of the Small Business Recognition Award.

The Māori Agribusiness Award recognises employers that identify as a Māori agribusiness who drive good employment practices. The Small Business Recognition Award recognises the good work that small businesses do to drive good employment practices.

“We were happy to win the Māori Agribusiness Award. That was very special to us. It was a surprise to win not only the Māori Agribusiness Award and first-equal of the Small Business Award, but the overall one as well. It was definitely something we didn’t expect. We’re very proud of winning these awards.”

Results

Supreme Award: Tree Machine Services Ltd (New Plymouth)

Māori Agribusiness Award: Tree Machine Services Ltd (New Plymouth)

Small Business Award: Joint winners: Tree Machine Services Ltd (New Plymouth) and Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd (Bankside, Canterbury)

Employee Development Award: Central Cherry Orchard Ltd Partnership (Central Otago)

Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award: Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd (Bankside, Canterbury)

Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award: Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay (Hawke’s Bay)



















