Taranaki bus services are cancelled for Tuesday, February 14. Photo/ Taranaki Regional Council

Taranaki bus services have been cancelled for tomorrow.

Due to the MetService red alert now in place for Taranaki all Citylink urban and school services, Southlink, The Connector and Your Connector bus services have been cancelled for tomorrow, Tuesday February 14.

These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs. MetService is forecasting severe wind that would be extremely hazardous for buses. The safety of drivers, passengers and all road users is the number one priority.

For the latest updates, bus users should follow Taranaki Public Transport on Facebook or download the Transit app, if they haven’t already.