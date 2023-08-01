The Yarrows family surrounded by Taranaki players after their win against Wellington in Manaia. Photo / Luke de Villiers, LDV Photography

If the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls rugby team play as well as they did against Wellington on Saturday when the National Provincial Championship (NPC) starts this week, fans are in for an enjoyable season.

Taranaki trounced the Lions 49-22 in Manaia to celebrate 100 years of sponsors Yarrows the Bakers and complete the pre-season programme. The win comes after two losses in the Chiefs Cup last weekend.

Playing in a commemorative Waimate blue and black hooped jersey, Taranaki ran in seven converted tries on a calm afternoon in front of a packed crowd at the Manaia Domain. In a fast-paced match, Taranaki were largely at full strength despite a couple of absences with Ricky Riccitelli, Stephen Perofeta and Daniel Rona missing.

Wellington had nearly a dozen from their pack out, including Du Plessis Kirifi, Xavier Numia, Peter Lakai, Asafo Aumua and Dominic Bird.

Taranaki had the edge up front, largely helped by experienced prop Michael Bent and All Black Josh Lord, who set the platform at scrum time for Taranaki to launch from.

Even getting changed in the adjacent Manaia Golf Club’s cart shed didn’t put Taranaki off their gameplan. It was clear they wanted to throw the ball out wide and keep it alive - a plan that proved costly for Wellington in the end.

Lord was impressive, making his presence felt across the park. It included offloads, a couple of carries and some heavy tackles in a near 80-minute performance.

Early in the game, local player Meihana Grindlay scored on a ground he played many junior games on. That was met by applause from the faithful.

Major League Rugby player of the year Jayson Potroz also showed his experience when it counted, coming off the bench to replace Josh Jacomb, who slotted three first-half conversions. Potroz slotted four conversions and was prominent across the park, putting players into space and finding gaps himself.

In his first decent hitout for Taranaki, Stratford-Eltham wing Willem Ratu looked promising with some strong bursts and chases down the field. The match would have prepared him for what’s to come in the NPC competition, which starts on Thursday when Tasman host Otago.

Taranaki pushed out to an impressive 49-7 lead after 70 minutes, but the last period was all Wellington. The reigning champion visitors closed the margin after capitalising on some sloppy play when the ball was loose in the backline with three unanswered second-half tries.

Along with Grindlay, Kini Naholo, Teihorangi Walden, AJ Lemalu, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Adam Lennox and Vereniki Tikoisolomone scored Taranaki’s tries.

Taranaki host Counties Manukau on Friday at 7.35pm in their first match of the season. The Whio women host Tasman in the Farah Palmer Cup at 5pm on Friday night, also at Yarrow Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Whio suffered another heavy loss, this time losing to Otago 41-0 in Ōamaru.







