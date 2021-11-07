Taranaki Bulls remain undefeated this rugby season

The Taranaki Bulls remain undefeated this season, the first time since 1985. Photo / LDV Photography

The Taranaki Bulls remain undefeated this season, the first time since 1985. Photo / LDV Photography

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls remain undefeated this season.

This is for the first time since 1985. The amber-and-blacks topped the second division that year and automatically earned promotion into the top division.

Fast forward 36 years and Taranaki repeated the fortune, including beating all premiership teams in their crossover matches. They were also the only team across both divisions to remain unbeaten. Southland's hoodoo against Taranaki continued as they haven't beaten the Bulls since 2009.

Sunday's win was special for several players. All Black Scott Barrett became the fourth brother to play for the province after his debut match, Meihana Grindlay played in his first, and Jared Profit and Logan Crowley notched up 50 and 20 games respectively.

But it wasn't pretty for the championship leaders. Southland disrupted the home team and dominated territory and possession for the opening half an hour.

Taranaki made several unforced errors on a hot, still afternoon.

Stand-in captain Stephen Perofeta told Sky Sport after the match that he wasn't pleased with the performance.

"To be fair, that was pretty average. We talked about the whole week to bring our A game and that was far from it."

He said heading into next week's semifinal against the same opposition at the same venue, the team needs to bring its errors under control.

"It will cost us in the end."

Perofeta himself played well, setting up a try and kicking 100 per cent off the tee.

It was Southland who scored first through a pick-and-drive by Charles Alaimalo.

Taranaki wing Kini Naholo made a break down his wing and scored untouched just before halftime after he was put into space by Daniel Waite.

The scores were locked up at 10-all at the break.

Taranaki found form in the second half with two superb tries.

The first, a kick-chase, was thanks to the vision of Perofeta who put wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens into space to score.

Then speedster Vereniki Tikoisolomone toed a loose ball ahead and scored unopposed.

Greg Dyer slotted a conversion and penalty in his efforts for Southland.

FINAL WHISTLE: Taranaki 24 (Kini Naholo, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Vereniki Tikoisolomone tries, Stephen Perofeta 3 cons, pen)

Southland 10 (Charles Alaimalo try, Greg Dyer con, pen)

Halftime: 10-10