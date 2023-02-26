Elizabeth de Vegt (nee Dobson) in performance at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, January 2022. Photo / Steve Caudwell

A Taranaki composer is returning to the region with a new show inspired by the Whanganui River.

The show will feature songs from their new album Flow: Beautrais x de Vegt. The show celebrates the Whanganui River and the stories of its people.

It is made up of 16 original compositions by Taranaki-born Elizabeth de Vegt, using poems from Airini Beautrais’ collection Flow: Whanganui River Poems (VUP2017) as lyrical inspiration.

Elizabeth (nee Lizzie Dobson) grew up in Inglewood, attending Waitoriki Primary School and Inglewood High School. She is bringing Andrew Wetherall (guitar), Hamish Jellyman (bass and backing vocals), Brad McMillan (Drums) and Elise Goodge (taonga pūoro and backing vocals) with her to perform as the group The Flow Collective.

She studied piano under the late Judy Field and also with Paul Adams at Inglewood High School.

The Flow Collective performing live at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, January 2022. Photo / Steve Caudwell

Elizabeth moved away to study for a Masters in Music majoring in Composition at Waikato University with the support of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation for her creative studies. This support included travelling to America to attend Bang on a Can.

Her contemporary classical compositions have been performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, as well as in Taranaki by local artists.

The show’s compositions celebrate Beautrais’ poems by exploring traditional and contemporary musical forms, including jazz, working songs, sea shanties, folk, country and pop.

Throughout the writing process for the show, the musicians worked with Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho, Whanganui artist and designer Cecelia Kumeroa, Tūpoho Arts Representative, and Sacha Te Utupoto Keating to ensure the music appropriately represents the Māori stories and kaupapa referenced within.

Elizabeth is pleased to bring the show to New Plymouth.

“It is particularly special for me to be performing this body of work for a hometown audience. I wouldn’t be the composer I am today without the support and tuition I received in Taranaki as a young musician. This is a full circle moment for me.”

The Details:

What: Flow: Beautrais x de Vegt show.

When: Sunday, March 4, 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Where: The 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth.

Tickets: available from The 4th Wall box office, 4thwalltheatre.co.nz. CDs and programmes will be on sale on the night. For further information about the show visit www.flowalbum.com.



